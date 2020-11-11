John Boyega has said he fears his activism could damage his future career.

The Star Wars actor doubled down on comments he made during his impassioned speech in Hyde Park during a Black Lives Matter protest in June, saying he “[didn’t] know if [he’s] going to have a career after this, but fuck that.”

When asked by Radio Times whether he still believes those concerns, Boyega said: “Absolutely. I still have those thoughts.”

He added: “I understand, looking from the outside in, it might seem ‘Oh, you’ve been in this and you’ve been in that.’ But how many actors do you know who have been in big franchises? It doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re going to have stability for the rest of your life.”

At the Hyde Park protest in June following the death of George Floyd, Boyega had made a speech to crowds about the importance of the movement. “Black lives have always mattered,” he began.

“We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting. I’m speaking to you from my heart. Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this but fuck that.”

At the time, a number of prominent filmmakers had voiced their support for John Boyega, including Star Wars director JJ Abrams who had said he will be “begging” to work with the actor.

“You KNOW that as long as I’m allowed to keep working, I’ll always be begging to work with you,” Abrams wrote on Twitter. “Deep respect and love, my friend.”