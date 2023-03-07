John Carpenter thinks these are the greatest movies of all time

John Carpenter has shared a list of his favourite films of all time.

The director, known for making horror classics like 1978’s Halloween and The Thing, revealed his picks for the greatest films ever in a poll for Sight And Sound magazine.

Since 1952, the magazine has asked filmmakers every decade for their lists of the greatest films of all time. As part of the Winter 2022-23 issue, directors including Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson and Barry Jenkins were invited to contribute.

Carpenter’s list ranges from gangster classics to epic westerns. You can check out his list of favourite films below.

1. Only Angels Have Wings (1939)

2. Campandas A Medianoche (1966)

3. Rio Bravo (1958)

4. Le Charme Discret De La Bourgeoisie (1972)

5. Chinatown (1974)

6. Bringing Up Baby (1938)

7. The Searchers (1956)

8. The Exterminating Angel (1962)

9. Scarface (1932)

10. Vertigo (1958)

The director’s top pick, Only Angels Have Wings, is directed by Howard Hawks. The adventure drama, starring Cary Grant and Jean Arthur, follows the manager of an air freight company who is forced to risk his pilots’ lives while vying for a major contract.

Two other films directed by Hawks feature on the list, namely Rio Bravo and screwball comedy Bringing Up Baby.

His list also features Chinatown from director Roman Polanski, John Ford’s classic western The Searchers, alongside the original film adaptation of Scarface in 1932.

Carpenter recently served as a composer and executive producer on the modern Halloween trilogy, which concluded with 2022’s Halloween Ends.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “There’s a lot of history to cover here, and a lot of loose threads to tie, but Halloween Ends finally feels like a fitting way to end the saga.”