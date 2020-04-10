John Carpenter is set to release a new EP containing his unreleased music composed for The Thing.

The horror filmmaker provided a series of music cues for the classic 1982 movie, which featured a score from Ennio Morricone.

On May 5, an EP from Carpenter titled ‘Lost Cues: The Thing’ will arrive via Waxwork and Sacred Bones. The material will be presented on a 180-gram “arctic splatter” vinyl – see a preview of the record’s artwork below.

The EP is also available in a limited edition bundle, which comes with an accompanying poster. Visit here to find more information and pre-order.

“Because we weren’t finished editing the movie, Ennio had to score without seeing a complete picture,” Carpenter said in a statement. “When we put everything together, there were gaps dramatically where I would have wanted music. So I went off and scored a couple of simple pieces that filled in.”

Back in 2018, Carpenter spoke to NME about how he began composing the music for his films, revealing that he originally began writing as a “cost-cutting” measure.

“I come from student filmmaking, so we never had any money to hire a composer – we had to do it ourselves,” he said. “So I was able to do it, and I did score some of my classmates’ student films and it was fun to do so I took that into the low budget filmmaking I was doing. It was necessity!”