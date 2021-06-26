John Cena didn’t realise Vin Diesel meeting was ‘Fast & Furious 9’ audition

Fast & Furious 9 star John Cena said he didn’t realise that a meeting he had with Vin Diesel was his audition for the new film.

Asked if he was approached about appearing in the film or whether he asked to join, Cena said: “I certainly was approached. I wouldn’t even know how to go after something like that. This is all really mythical.”

He added: “For one reason or another, Vin wanted to get together and talk, and after a lengthy conversation, I got an invite to the Fast family. Of course it would be something I’d want to do, but the question is how would I even go about it?”

Expanding on the reasons for his meeting with Vin Diesel, Cena told NME: “He never once said. I loved our time together… I was hanging out with Vin Diesel! It was really cool!

“Amazingly enough, you can tell I’m not full of [bullshit] because he took a social media video at the end and he turns the camera on me, and I look like a deer in headlights! I have no idea what’s going on.

“I’m in my suit, I went to meet him at his training centre, and I was on business in LA, and we talked, and at the end he films this video, and I’m like, ‘Hey everybody!’. I left being like, ‘Man, I just kind of hung out with Vin Diesel for a few hours, that’s awesome.’ I just left, and I thought that was the end of it.”

In another interview with NME, F9 star Nathalie Emmanuel said that she would like Beyoncé to appear in the next chapter of the franchise.

In conversation with NME, the actor was asked who she would like to see cameo in Fast & Furious 9′s sequel following Cardi B‘s cameo in the film. “Beyoncé Knowles,” she replied instantly.

Reviewing the new film, NME wrote: “It all accelerates towards a genuinely thrilling finale that pivots between full-throttle action and intense sentimentality, making Fast & Furious 9 feel a bit like a bear hug from your gruff older brother after you’ve nearly chucked up on a roller coaster.

“Like so many things in the F&F franchise, it shouldn’t work but somehow does. Here’s to the next billion dollars at the box office.”

