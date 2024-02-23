John Cena’s OnlyFans debut turns out to be marketing stunt

John Cena‘s surprise venture into OnlyFans has turned out to be an elaborate marketing stunt for one of his upcoming films.

The WWE superstar-turned-actor shocked fans this week when he announced he would be joining the site, which sees users sell exclusive (and often sexually explicit) content to their subscribers.

“Like you’ve never seen me before. Subscribe at the link in bio. @onlyfans,” Cena posted on social media.

Despite initial confusion from fans, Cena’s move to the site turned out to be a marketing stunt for his new comedy Ricky Stanicky, with the OnlyFans link taking users to a free profile page of his titular character.

The bio reads: “You’ve found the verified OnlyFans account for Ricky Stanicky; renowned impersonator, philanthropist, investment banker, socialite, cancer survivor and method actor. Subscribe to get SPICY pics and vids.”

…like you’ve never seen me before.

Subscribe at the link in bio. @onlyfans pic.twitter.com/QporD1YRm2 — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 22, 2024

Ricky Stanicky, which also stars Zac Efron, follows three childhood pals who create an imaginary friend called Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble. 20 years later, the adult trio still use the nonexistent Ricky as a convenient alibi for their immature behaviour.

When their spouses and partners become suspicious and demand to meet him, the trio decide to hire struggling actor Rod (played by Cena) to pretend to be their made-up friend. However, when Rod takes the role a little too far, they soon wish they’d never invented Ricky in the first place.

On the OnlyFans account, Cena has been keeping in character by posting sexually suggestive captions to lure in subscribers.

“Anyone want to hit this one more time?” reads a caption. “How deep can it go?” says another.

Cena has starred in numbers blockbusters recently, including the Henry Cavill spy-thriller Argylle, as well as playing a variation of Ken in last year’s box-office hit Barbie.