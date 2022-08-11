John Easterling remembers Olivia Newton-John: “Our love for each other transcends our understanding”

John Easterling – husband of the late Olivia Newton-John – has remembered his wife in a warm tribute on social media.

Newton-John died on Monday August 8, aged 73, having battled breast cancer since 1992. The news was shared in an Instagram post that the Grease star had “passed away peacefully” at home on her ranch in Southern California.

In a lengthy and heartfelt post shared to Instagram today (August 10), Newton-John’s husband, Easterling – who married to the actor-singer in 2008 – paid tribute to his late wife.

“Our love for each other transcends our understanding,” he began of their union. “Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it.

The natural-health businessman praised his wife’s character, saying: “At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch. She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known.”

Easterling concluded with heartfelt thanks for the support for Newton-John and her family: “Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way.”

Read his full post below:

In the days since Newton-John passed, there has been an outpouring of tributes and well-wishes from figures in the entertainment industry. Among them have been words from Kylie Minogue, Elton John and Rod Stewart. John Travolta – whom Newton-John famously starred opposite in Grease – paid tribute to her on Instagram, writing: “You made all of our lives so much better.”

In Newton-John’s native Australia, radio presenter Jackie ‘O’ Henderson broke down in tears during a live segment of The Kyle And Jackie O Show. “She literally was my idol growing up,” she told co-host Kyle Sandilands.

Swedish pop icons ABBA, who competed against Newton-John at Eurovision in 1974, called her the “kindest and most loving woman”. In her tribute, Mariah Carey shared a photo of the pair performing together, calling Newton-John one of the “most generous and lovely people”.

Rebel Wilson, who played Newton-John’s daughter in A Few Best Men, also honoured her co-star, saying “you were the most gorgeous lady inside and out, you are a true Aussie icon”.

“I’ll never forget us singing at the piano in our lunch break on set together – what a complete legend you are! I am so sad you are gone.”