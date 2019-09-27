John Krasinski says ‘A Quiet Place’ sequel has finished filming

It’s out very soon

The sequel to John Krasinski’s hit horror film A Quiet Place has finished filming.

The actor and director broke the news on his social media accounts yesterday (September 26). “Well… that’s a wrap on #PartII,” he wrote. “See you on March 20th!” The reveal was accompanied by a photo – seemingly from the sequel – taken at the bridge which figures prominently in the original movie. See it below.

A Quiet Place follows the Abbott family who live almost completely in silence, so as to hide from murderous extra-terrestrial creatures with hypersensitive hearing. The film was released in the United States in April 2018, and its sequel was confirmed that same month. In October 2018, Krasinski revealed that he was writing the script for the sequel.

A Quiet Place: Part II was initially scheduled for release next May, but was brought forward to March 20, 2020 in both the US and UK. Emily Blunt will reprise her starring role as Evelyn Abbott. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou have also been cast.

In an interview late last year, Blunt and Krasinski – who are married both in A Quiet Place and in real life – discussed the plot of A Quiet Place: Part II, alluding to the possibility that it would still center on the Abbotts from the first film. “The idea of seeing who these people were before this all happened would be interesting,” Blunt said. “I think people feel very invested in this family.”