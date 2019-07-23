John Oliver confirms Beyoncé was Photoshopped into the official ‘Lion King’ cast photo

"There was just this piece of tape on the floor with Beyoncé's name written on it"

John Oliver has said that Beyoncé was Photoshopped into a photo of the cast of the new version of The Lion King.

The picture, which you can see below, sees Oliver and Beyoncé posing alongside the rest of the film’s cast, including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Donald Glover and Billy Eichner.

However, after people began raising suspicions about Beyoncé’s appearance in the photo, Oliver confirmed that the pop megastar did not in fact turn up for the shoot.

“We were setting up the shot and Chiwetel was sitting at the front,” Oliver explained on The Late Show.

“He said, ‘You need to be careful where your foot is’. And I looked down and there was just this piece of tape on the floor with Beyoncé’s name written on it. And literally it was like an electrical reaction, just going ‘oh, f***’. Just the future presence of Beyoncé was so intimidating.

“So if you look at my face in there, I look really intimidated, and that’s because what I’m doing is imagining that I am about to be put into a photo with Beyoncé one day, and that was nerve-wracking enough.”

Seth Rogen, however, previously claimed that he was “thrilled to be in a picture with Beyoncé” in a tweet ahead of the film’s release.

Last week, Beyoncé shared a new extended music video for the two songs she contributed to the film.

She has also released ‘The Lion King: The Gift’, an album inspired by the film which features the previously released single ‘Spirit’ and contributions for the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.