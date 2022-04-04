John Travolta has been spotted visiting Morrisons and Wetherspoons in Norfolk.

The actor, who recently presented Will Smith with the Best Actor award for King Richard at the Oscars, was seen shopping in the Fakenham branch of the supermarket on Saturday (April 2).

While there, Travolta took photos with staff members including part-time security guard Gary Middleton.

Speaking to ITV, Middleton said: “I didn’t even go up to him, he just came up to me and shook my hand. We had a really nice chat.”

The Pulp Fiction and Saturday Night Fever actor also took photos with other members of staff, which have circulated online.

Travolta was also seen visiting Wetherspoons pub, the Romany Rye, in Dereham on Thursday (March 31).

Speaking to Eastern Daily Press about meeting Travolta, Jamie Salter said: “We were sat at another table at the Wetherspoons and a couple of staff members pointed him out. We didn’t believe them, but I walked past and got a glimpse of him.”

He added: “I asked him what he was doing here because you wouldn’t expect to see John Travolta in Dereham. They told me he was there for a week and filming at an old airstrip. They said they were filming a Christmas movie.”

Travolta is believed to be filming at the Raynham Hangar Studios in West Raynham, although it’s unclear what the festive project actually is.

The actor will next star in action film Paradise City, which is believed to be in post-production. The film also stars Bruce Willis and is directed by Chuck Russell (Collateral, The Mask).