John Turturro says he’s finished work on ‘Big Lebowski’ spin-off

The Dude Abides.

John Turturro has confirmed that he’s almost finished production a Big Lebowski spin-off, based on the further adventures of his character Jesus Quintana.

The acclaimed character actor began work on a Quintana spin-off in 2016, after his work on an adaptation of Bertrand Blier’s 1974 French comedy Les Valseuses saw him being constantly reminded of Quintana.

He admitted in 2016: “I started playing around with it and I thought we could be onto something with his irony and the irreverence of the character.”

In a new interview with The Independent, Turturro says he’s finally finished on a satisfactory final cut of the film after an arduous editing process.

“It’s a bit of a racy movie,” Turturro explained.

“It shows how stupid men are. That’s what the movie is kinda about – the women are the stronger, more together characters. I had to tweak it a little bit but now I feel really good about it. It’s basically an exploration of Jesus getting out of jail [after he is framed as a paedophile]. It’s a comedy but a very human comedy.”

An official synopsis for the film, which also stars the likes of Bobby Cannavale and Audrey Tatou, teases: “A trio of misfits whose irreverent, sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story as their spontaneous and flippant attitude towards the past or future backfires time and again, even as they inadvertently perform good deeds.”

It’s also received the backing of Joel and Ethan Coen, who directed and produced the original 1998 movie.

“They’re my friends, close friends, and were supportive when I said I wanna explore this character more,” Turturro said.

“They said, you gotta do it cause we’re not doing it! If I have something to show, I show it to them if they’re around.”

A release date is yet to be confirmed.