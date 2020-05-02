‘John Wick 4’ delayed until 2022, debunking ‘The Matrix 4’ crossover theory

The release of John Wick 4 has been postponed until 2022, debunking a theory that it could crossover with The Matrix 4.

Both films star Keanu Reeves and were originally set for release on the same day, which had prompted fans to speculate they could be two parts of the same story.

The theory suggested that Reeves’ John Wick would be revealed to have been his Matrix character Neo throughout the hitman franchise and that he had been stuck in a simulation.

Advertisement

However, John Wick: Chapter 4 has now been moved from May 21, 2021 to May 27, 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Matrix 4 is currently still scheduled to be released on May 21, although production has been shut down on the movie.

A John Wick prequel series called The Continental was confirmed to still be in the works earlier this year. The series was initially teased in 2017 and will be set “way back in terms of timing of the movies,” according to STARZ boss Jeffrey Hirsch.

In January, the network head said the show would premiere after John Wick 4 was released. He also addressed speculation that Reeves could appear in the prequel, saying: “That’s a really good question that I’m not going to answer. No answer is as good a tease you’re going to get. It’s a great franchise, we’re excited about bringing that show to the network.”

Meanwhile, the first on-set footage from The Matrix 4 emerged in February. A passer-by shared videos from the movie’s filming location in San Francisco, saying he had witnessed the shoot on his way to work.