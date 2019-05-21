‘John Wick 4’ release date confirmed following success of third film

The news was shared with fans by text.

John Wick 4 has been confirmed and given an official release date, following a huge opening weekend for the franchise’s third instalment.

Keanu Reeves reprised his role as the puppy-loving assassin for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which hit cinemas last Friday (May 17). The latest film in the action series had an enormous US box office opening of $56.8 million (£44.6m), knocking Avengers: Endgame off the top spot.

Responding to the impressive numbers, production company Lionsgate swiftly told audiences that a fourth outing is on the horizon.

Sharing the news with fans via text message on Monday (May 20), they wrote: “You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming — May 21st, 2021.”

The first movie, John Wick, grossed $88 million (£69m) worldwide in 2014, while the 2017 sequel, John Wick: Chapter 2, grossed an impressive $171.5 million (£134.7).

Keanu Reeves recently said that he’d be up for returning for more films, as long as they remain popular with fans. He told GQ that he would play Wick for “as far as my legs can take me” and take it “as far as the audience wants to go”.

Meanwhile, fans have been given further insight into Reeves’ Toy Story 4 character in a new trailer for the film. Duke Caboom describes himself as “Canada’s greatest stuntman” – and it looks like he’ll play an important role in helping out Woody.