‘John Wick: Chapter 4′ hailed as “one of the greatest action movies ever made” as critics gush over Keanu Reeves’ return

Keanu Reeves‘ return in John Wick: Chapter 4 is already garnering rave reviews – and it hasn’t even officially hit the screen officially.

The highly-anticipated fourth instalment in the film has already been called “phenomenal”, “epic”, and “one of the greatest action movies ever made”. Indeed, Reeves’ turn as Baba Yaga is blowing Hollywood’s collective mind, according to early reactions from leading film critics.

Erick Weber went as far as to call Chapter 4 “one of the greatest action movies ever made” in a review shared to Twitter Monday, writing that the sequel “tops all 3 of its predecessors in storytelling, scope & stakes, countless astonishing set pieces.”

CinemaBlend critic Eric Eisenberg joined in with getting the hype-train rolling, tweeting that the film “earns” its 169-minute runtime. He wrote: “It’s an epic with smart pacing that never lets the action feel exhausting, and the set pieces are phenomenal. Great cast of series newcomers, but Donnie Yen is the MVP.”

Meanwhile, Consequence editor Liz Shannon Miller opined that John Wick: Chapter 4‘s “three-hour runtime makes so much sense when you’re going *that* hard.” Setting up a juicy tease in the latter stage of the film, she added: “The third act alone… just glorious.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic Kirsten Acuna was another to hail Donnie Yen, writing that Yen makes “an INCREDIBLE addition to the franchise,” standing out as one of the film’s highlights. However, Acuna speculated that the film’s ending will prove divisive among audiences.

One of the greatest action movies ever made, #JohnWick4 tops all 3 of its predecessors in storytelling, scope & stakes, countless astonishing set pieces, hard to fathom it’s all contained within one film, Bill Skarsgård slays, a hellaciously thrilling franchise finish (?) 9.5/10 pic.twitter.com/2jDwXle21J — Erick 𝕄𝕄𝕋 Weber (@ErickWeber) March 6, 2023

#JohnWick4's three-hour runtime makes so much sense when you're going *that* hard. The third act alone… just glorious. pic.twitter.com/TDCs74aGV7 — Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) March 6, 2023

She tweeted: “At times, #JohnWick4 feels like a video game come to life. (And I mean that as a compliment.) So many of Keanu Reeves’ fight sequences felt like boss battles. I get a kick out of how the franchise continues to find creative ways to turn mundane objects into deadly weapons.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ will hit UK cinemas on March 24, while it will debut in theatres around the US from March 27.