Keanu Reeves says John Wick 4 is “the hardest movie I’ve ever made”

Keanu Reeves has described John Wick: Chapter 4 as the “hardest movie” he’s ever made.

The Constantine and Matrix star has been hard at work on creating the fourth instalment of the anti-hero Wick series. Having just given fans a taste of what’s to come for the titular assassin, John Wick, with a November trailer teasing cinematic mayhem, Reeves revealed how much effort he’s poured into the film.

“John Wick 4 is the hardest movie I’ve ever made,” Reeves told Brazil’s Omelete during a post-panel discussion at the Brazil CCXP 2022 [via comicbook.com]. “In terms of action, it’s the hardest film I’ve ever made. But that’s what makes it good.”

While taking to the Thunder Stage at the convention for the John Wick: Chapter 4 panel, Reeves told the audience a little bit more about the film’s plot. “There’s a lot of people that are coming after [Wick],” he told the assembled fans. “And there [are] a lot of different kinds of scenes that are fun for the action.”

Reeves, who is no stranger to stunts given his leading roles in The Matrix franchise among other things, also teased an action sequence revolving around the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. The actor described the particular sequence simply, telling the audience it was “a fight scene in traffic”.

The actor shared an insight into how the films are pieced together from a filmmakers perspective, explaining: “The table is this world above the world; and the people, the assassins, under the table are as boundless as the grains of sand on the beach. So there [are] a lot of people coming after John Wick. But, really, for the John Wick films, it’s really just the invention of the scene, right? How can you do these scenes?[sic]”

Chapter 4 sees director Chad Stahelski return to the helm in the action franchise, which will focus on John Wick seeking out a new enemy with “powerful alliances”. The latest trailer for the film revealed that Bill Skarsgård will play the new management Marquis, who looks set to be the main enemy in Wick’s path.

Alongside Reeves and Skarsgård, the cast is comprised of new and returning names, including Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Scott Adkins, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson and Ian McShane.

John Wick: Chapter 4 does not currently have a UK release date, though it is slated to hit US cinemas on 24 March 2023.