A trailer has been released for John Wick: Chapter 4 – check it out above.

Director Chad Stahelski returns to helm the fourth installment in the franchise, which sees John Wick (Keanu Reeves) seek out a new enemy with ”powerful alliances”.

A synopsis reads: “​​John Wick uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.”

The big new addition is Bill Skarsgård as the new management Marquis, who looks set to be the main enemy in Wick’s path.

Alongside Reeves and Skarsgard, the cast is comprised of new and returning names, including Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Scott Adkins, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson and Ian McShane.

Rina Sawayama also plays the role of Akira in the fourth instalment. Speaking to NME earlier this year about the role, Sawayama said: “My team are all just so shook by the idea that we even got offered John Wick, so I think… none of us really know what’s gonna happen.

“We’re just like, ‘What does happen to people in movies?’”

She added: “It’s definitely, 100 per cent the best John Wick that’s ever been, and I’m not being biased, like honestly, the scale is insane this time.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled to be released on March 24, 2023.