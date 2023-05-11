‘John Wick’ director wants to cast Cillian Murphy in spin-off film

Director Chad Stahleski has revealed that he wants to cast Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy for a spin-off film in the John Wick universe.

The fourth instalment of the action movie was released back in March, and despite the shocking ending, Stahleski is scouting his next cast for a fifth movie.

The John Wick franchise is also expanding with two spin-off projects underway. Ana de Armas is set to star in Ballerina, the first sequel film of the John Wick franchise, which will be released in 2024. In addition, the prequel show The Continental recently shared the trailer for the three-event series ahead of its September 2023 release.

In an interview with The Direct, Stahleski revealed some of the actors he is interested in collaborating with. “There’s a huge list, but just the first thing that came to mindset was Cillian Murphy,” he said. “I’m a big Peaky Blinders fan. So, you know, I just think Cillian would fit right in.”

He continued: “Colin Farrell is fantastic. Charlize Theron when she did Atomic Blonde, I saw that went, ‘Oh my God, I gotta work with this woman. She’s awesome. I worked with Michelle Yeoh way back on a commercial years ago, and I’ve been dying to work with her ever since. I’m such a huge fan.”

The John Wick franchise has previously added guest stars in their films, including Ruby Rose and Common in John Wick: Chapter 2 and Halle Berry in the third movie.

Stahleski is still determining if the franchise will release a fifth instalment, but the film director said he is interested in casting actors that he grew to become a fan of overtime.

“There’s a lot, I mean, there are so many great people out there, man,” he said. “If Robert Downey happened to sit in my chair right here, I’d figure that one out. Peter Dinklage, I was a huge fan of his in Game of Thrones. Sean Bean. Some of those guys I think are magical. I’d die for a chance with any of those people.”

Meanwhile, Murphy is set to star in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The full trailer was shared earlier this week, with the movie released in cinemas on July 23. Murphy has spoken of how he was “desperate” to appear in the movie, while Nolan shared some insight on his decision not to cast Murphy as Batman when they worked together on The Dark Knight trilogy.

In Peaky Blinders news, The Party actor has given fans an update on the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie – revealing that the script was “close” to being finished.