John Wick is going on a “rest” after fourth film

The John Wick series will be put on a “rest” after John Wick: Chapter 4 makes its way onto movie screens.

The franchise’s director Chad Stahelski has said that both he and Keanu Reeves are “done for the moment” with the films. Telling The Hollywood Reporter that the character needs to be left alone for a while, adding that it has created a backlog of work for him.

Asked if there was the possibility of a fifth instalment in the works, Stahleski replied: “In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We’re going to give John Wick a rest. I’m sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we’ll take a quiet minute.

“Wicks always, for some weird reason, always get the latest release date in Japan. It’s always like, three months later. If it’s the same this time, we’ll do a Japanese tour and release the movie in September. Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we’ll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, “What do you think?” We’ll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick, maybe we’ll make a movie.”

The director is currently attached to a number of high-profile projects, including Highlander, Ghost of Tsushima and Rainbow Six. Asked about the grind of making four Wick films in just a decade, and if this was affecting these other project, Stahleski admitted the film’s took over in way – though he was coy about which film’s he is in-line to helm.

“There have been a few that have come out, and I’ve been surprised to see I’m attached to direct them,” he said. “Really, though, there’s a lot I’m interested in. But the Wicks are so intense, and I like being part of all of it. I’ve tried to be the multitasker director — prepping one thing while working on another — but I can’t. That’s why they start stacking up.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 has had outstanding early reactions. Following advanced review screening some critics have hailed it “one of the greatest action movies ever made.”