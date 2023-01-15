John Williams is no longer retiring after ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Famed composer John Williams has seemingly announced he will no longer be retiring after the release of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

In an interview last June, Williams revealed he was set to retire from scoring films after a 50 year plus career that’s seen him score the likes of Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Harry Potter and more.

“At the moment I’m working on Indiana Jones 5, which Harrison Ford – who’s quite a bit younger than I am – I think has announced will be his last film. So, I thought: If Harrison can do it, then perhaps I can, also,” he said.

Advertisement

However in a special appearance alongside Steven Spielberg last week (January 12), Williams revealed that he’s changed his mind.

Asked if he was really retiring from films, Williams replied: “Well, Steven is a lot of things. He’s a director, he’s a producer, he’s a studio head, he’s a writer, he’s a philanthropist, he’s an educator. One thing he isn’t, is a man you can say ‘no’ to,” implying that he’d be up for working on future projects with Spielberg.

“You never told me that before today,” Spielberg replied. “We always said we’d retire at the same time. So if he’s not, I guess I’m not either. I gotta get working, to find out what the hell I’m doing next.”

Williams went on to say (via Variety): “I had a 90th birthday and I met a woman at my age up in Boston. She was a very nice lady, exactly the same age as I, and I said to her, the greatest decade in a man’s life is 80 to 90, if you have your health, because if you get to 90, there’s an enormous compensation. You see everything with such magnetic vision that you recognize the most beautiful thing in the world are Peruvian butterflies. There’s nothing more beautiful than that. And so it’s the greatest decade. And she said, ‘No, the greatest decade in a person’s life is 90 to 100’. So I’ll stick around for a while.”

“But also, you can’t retire from music. I said earlier, it’s like breathing. It’s your life. It’s my life. And so a day without music is a mistake,” he added.

Advertisement