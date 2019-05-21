Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard of “painting on” her bruises

The claims come as part of a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard

Johnny Depp has accused Amber Heard of “painting” her bruises and attacking him during their volatile marriage.

The actor made the claims as part of his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard, alleging that she “fabricated domestic violence allegations against him are categorically and demonstrably false”.

The accusations mark the first time that Depp has spoken out personally since the Justice League star accused him of abuse in 2016.

Depp wrote in a statement: “I have denied Ms. Heard’s allegations vehemently since she first made them in May 2016.”

He added that she “walked into court to obtain a temporary restraining order with painted-on bruises that witnesses and surveillance footage show she did not possess each day of the preceding week.

“I will continue to deny them for the rest of my life. I never abused Ms. Heard or any other woman.”

Describing his decision to sue Heard, Depp said he was obliged “not only to clear my name and restore my reputation, but to attempt to bring clarity to the women and men whose lives have been harmed by abuse and who have been repeatedly lied to by Ms. Heard purporting to be their spokesperson.”

Depp added that he only decided to pursue the case some three years later because of “new evidence not previously in my possession.”

He claimed that “after years of asserting my innocence, I am finally in a position to prove it by dismantling each element of her hoax”.

The Edward Scissorhands star previously supported his case with video footage from the elevators of their former apartment block – which was shot some three days after he was accused of attacking Heard and vandalising their apartment.

The clips reportedly showed Heard alongside her sister Whitney, with Depp’s legal team arguing that no signs of physical injury or bruising are present on the actress’ face.

Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman, said: |Ms. Heard famously appeared in Court 6 days later with a battered-appearing face, seeking divorce and a temporary restraining order against Mr. Depp.”