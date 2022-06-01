Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

The jury in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial has given their verdict, ruling in favour of Depp.

The verdict was returned on Wednesday (June 1) after almost 13 hours of deliberation across three days at the district court in Fairfax, Virginia.

The jury has awarded Depp $10million (£8million) in compensatory damages and $5million in punitive damages.

Heard was present in court for the verdict, while Depp followed proceedings from Newcastle following his recent live performances with Jeff Beck in the UK.

Heard released a statement following the verdict:

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.

“I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK.

“I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly”.

Depp has since released his own statement on the jury’s verdict:

“Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye.

“False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already travelled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.

“My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought. From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome.

“The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun. Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes.”

Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, where she wrote about being a survivor of domestic violence.

Heard didn’t mention Depp by name in the piece, though Depp’s lawyers argued it falsely implies she was sexually and physically abused by him in their marriage. Heard filed a counterclaim against her former husband, arguing he created a smear campaign against her.

This is a developing story