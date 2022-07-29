Johnny Depp earns £3million after selling debut art collection

Johnny Depp has earned over £3million in sales after selling his entire debut art collection.

The actor painted four celebrity portraits for the collection titled Friends & Heroes, including Keith Richards, Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor and Al Pacino.

On Thursday (July 28), Depp announced on Instagram that he was selling the collection via the Castle Fine Art website.

As noted on the site, the collection became the gallery’s fastest-selling to date after selling all 780 prints “in just hours”. According to The Evening Standard, the website temporarily crashed due to the volume of people trying to purchase the actor’s work.

Individual framed portraits were sold for £3,950 each, while the complete portfolio of four portraits cost £14,950.

Speaking about his collection, Depp said: “I’ve always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves.”

Earlier this month, Depp released a collaborative album with Jeff Beck called ‘18’. The tracklist includes covers of The Beach Boys ‘Caroline, No’, The Velvet Underground’s ‘Venus In Furs’ and The Killing Joke track ‘The Death And Resurrection Show’.

In June this year Depp won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard and was awarded $10million (£8million) in compensatory damages and $5million in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2million for her counterclaim against Depp.

On July 21, Heard filed an official notice to appeal the outcome of the trial. A spokesperson for Heard said: “We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the first amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict.”