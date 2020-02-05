Johnny Depp enlisted to co-produce Shane MacGowan documentary film

Johnny Depp has come on board as a producer of a documentary about Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan.

Shane, which is helmed by British filmmaker Julien Temple, is set to show previously unseen footage of the artist from Temple’s own archives interspersed with specially commissioned animations.

Advertisement

HanWay Films has acquired worldwide sales rights and will introduce the project at the upcoming European Film Market, Variety reports. Altitude Films will distribute the film in the UK and Ireland before the film is broadcast on BBC Four at a later date.

Temple will produce through Nitrate Film with Johnny Depp and Stephen Deuters through Depp’s production entity Infinitum Nihil, and Stephen Malit.

Depp said in a statement: “Knowing Shane for 30 years, I am honoured to be producing the definitive film on both my friend and one of the most important artists and beloved poets of the 20th century.”

According to a release about the film, Shane will “reveal Shane’s true punk and poetic nature, culminating in his 60th birthday elebration where singers, movie stars and rock ’n roll outlaws gathered for a knees-up to remember.”

Temple said: “It’s not the easiest thing to make a film about Shane MacGowan. The nearest thing I can think of is one of those David Attenborough films. You set the camera traps. You wait and you wait, in the hope that one day the snow leopard will trigger them. Then when you do actually capture the unique force of Shane’s personality, even for a moment on screen, you realise it was all worthwhile.”

Advertisement

Ralph Steadman, a Welsh illustrator known for his collaborations with American writer Hunter S. Thompson, is providing artworks for Jonny Halifax to animate.