Johnny Depp fans are planning to boycott ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ reboot

Pirates Of The Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed that a “reboot” to the franchise is underway, but some fans are disappointed to hear that one of its most iconic characters will not be returning.

Speaking recently with ComicBook.com, Bruckheimer discussed the logistics behind revisiting popular films, including his 1986 film Top Gun, for which a sequel was made in 2022 with Top Gun: Maverick.

Bruckheimer said: “You don’t know, you really don’t know. Because with Top Gun, you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does Top Gun, I can’t tell you.”

He then confirmed: “But we’re gonna reboot Pirates…, so that is easier to put together because you don’t have to wait for certain actors.”

Back in 2022, Bruckheimer shared that Johnny Depp wouldn’t be returning to the franchise for the rumoured sixth film.

Depp played the lead role of Captain Jack Sparrow throughout the popular franchise, receiving an Academy Award nomination for his performance in The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003).

Depp’s fans are taking to social media to share their thoughts on his reported absence from any reboots.

No Johnny Depp = No Pirates of the Caribbean that man was the face of the franchise… pic.twitter.com/pph63kH2FW — Reece (@Tailor_Made_x) March 26, 2024

There's no fucking point in having Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp. He's the soul of this franchise, this is bs! The reboot is gonna sink https://t.co/iCuUg0cLvZ pic.twitter.com/nIunURTiEX — Sonia (@soniapriestly) March 26, 2024

One wrote: “No Johnny Depp = No Pirates Of The Caribbean that man was the face of the franchise”, while another wrote: “There’s no fucking point in having Pirates Of The Caribbean without Johnny Depp. He’s the soul of this franchise, this is bs! The reboot is gonna sink”.

Others are planning on boycotting the reboot, with one user writing on X: “If Johnny Depp isn’t in this new Pirates Of The Caribbean movie, I’m not watching it”. Another posed the question: “Is anyone really going to watch Pirates Of The Caribbean with no Johnny Depp?”

Is anyone really going to watch Pirates of the Caribbean with no Johnny Depp? — Caleb Mansfield (@Caleb721) March 26, 2024

Okay Everyone – you know what to do. Time to let Disney and Jerry know that they will be throwing money down the drain if they make a POTC without Johnny Depp. We Say No to All Pirates of the Caribbean Reboots without Johnny Depp – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/q5FUDHwv5p via… — LisaCypher 🏴‍☠️👑🌹☂️🤴🏾💙 (@LisaCypher) March 26, 2024

One user even began a petition to see Depp’s return to the franchise, accompanied with the caption: “Okay Everyone – you know what to do. Time to let Disney and Jerry know that they will be throwing money down the drain if they make a POTC without Johnny Depp. We Say No to All Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboots without Johnny Depp – Sign the Petition!”

In other news, last week Depp responded to abuse allegations made against him by a former co-star.