Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio have both pledged to fight racism as protests continue around the world.

Protestors began to take to the streets last week after George Floyd died while being arrested by Minneapolis police.

The actors have now spoken out separately in the wake of the protests. Depp shared a video of a speech by Killer Mike on his Instagram page, posting it with a lengthy caption.

“There is no way to make sense of what is senseless,” he wrote. “There is no way to restore a life that has been taken. Just as there is no way to un-break a heart that is broken. What we can do is make a vow to ourselves that racism and the ignorance inherent in such judgmental ugliness that it gives birth to, is NO LONGER AN OPTION!!! THERE MUST BE A CHANGE!!! DEMAND IT!!!!”

He went on to praise the rapper as “a brilliant musician, artist, [and] activist for social justice” and urged his followers to “listen to the remarks of this true statesman”.

DiCaprio, meanwhile, shared a graphic that read: “I commit to listen, learn and take action”. In the caption, he continued: “I am dedicated to end the disenfranchisement of Black America, that has been present for too long. I will support those individuals, organisations and coalitions that are committed to bring about long-term change.”

The actor added that he would be donating to Color Of Change, Fair Fight Action, the NAACP, and the Equal Justice Initiative.

According to an independent autopsy, Floyd’s death was caused by his blood and airflow being cut off from his brain, causing mechanical asphyxia. Derek Chauvin, the officer who kept his knee pressed on the man’s neck for nearly nine minutes, has been sacked and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

The three other police officers involved in Floyd’s arrest have also been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.