Johnny Depp is not involved in Michael Jackson musical about his glove

A representative for Johnny Depp says that neither he or his production company are involved in the making of an upcoming Michael Jackson musical about his glove.

It was being reported that Depp was producing a new musical about the life of Michael Jackson – as told from the point of view of his glove.

The musical will be based on the play For the Love of Glove: An Unauthorised Musical Fable About the Life of Michael Jackson, as Told by His Glove, which has been written by Julien Nitzberg. It will debut in L.A. next January.

For the Love of a Glove tells the story of what happens after a group of aliens shaped like bedazzled gloves crash-land in Jackson’s hometown of Gary, Indiana. “It turns out, [the glove] can give people magical musical talent if it drinks their blood and has part of their body inside of it,” Nitzberg told The Hollywood Reporter. “But it can only feed on virgin boy blood.”

One alien glove attaches itself to a young Michael Jackson, who eventually learns that he can’t feed all five alien gloves himself, so he starts bringing boys home.

Earlier reports claimed that Johnny Depp’s production company, Infinitum Nihil, was involved in the project, but were subsequently corrected when it turned out that wasn’t the case.

“An earlier version of the story listed Johnny Depp and his production company Infinitum Nihil as producers of For the Love of a Glove,” reads an addendum in The Hollywood Reporter‘s report on the project. “There is currently a dispute over credits and a rep for Depp says that he and his company are not producing and not involved in any way.”

The ‘Billie Jean’ singer’s nephew, Taj Jackson, took to Twitter to call out media outlets for running the story without confirming the facts first.

So the media didn’t vet the story and just ran with it. So typical. And the lie traveled around the world and was shared by many. Not surprising. Waiting for those same outlets and people to update their stories. pic.twitter.com/rpl2MObMH8 — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) December 4, 2019

Recently, it was reported that Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King has secured the rights to make a film about Michael Jackson’s life.

That’s according to Deadline, which reports that sources have confirmed that King has been given the green light by the late singer’s estate.

King, who owns the production company GK Films, has reportedly retained three-time Oscar-nominated writer John Logan to write the script. Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr added that the movie isn’t “intended to be a sanitised rendering of Jackson’s life.”

The biopic is said to span the pop star’s entire life from child star in the Jackson 5 to his death in June 2009. It’s said that the film will also address Jackson’s defence against allegations of child sexual abuse: allegations of which were made in HBO’s 2019 Leaving Neverland documentary and which the Jackson family estate have always strenuously denied.

Additionally, Deadline reports that Logan, nominated in the past for Academy Awards for The Aviator (2004), Hugo (2011) and Gladiator (2000), will shape the script with King before setting it at a studio.