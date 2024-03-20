Johnny Depp responds to ‘Blow’ co-star’s abuse allegations

Johnny Depp has responded to allegations that he treated his Blow co-star Lola Glaudini aggressively.

The actor has been accused of aggressive treatment while on the set of the 2001 crime drama. Back in 2022, Depp won a defamation lawsuit brought against him by his ex-wife Amber Heard, with her lawyers claiming Depp physically and sexually abused the Aquaman actor.

Speaking on the Powerful Truth Angels podcast, Depp’s former co-star and Criminal Minds actor Glaudini described an incident where director Ted Demme reportedly asked her to “burst out laughing” after Depp said a particular word in character.

Glaudini alleges that doing this resulted in aggressive behaviour from Depp. She described: “[Depp] walked over to me, sticks his finger in my face – and I’m in a bikini on the ground like this – and he comes over and he goes, ‘Who the fuck do you think you are? Who the fuck do you think you are? Shut the fuck up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to fucking say my lines, and you’re out fucking pulling focus. You fucking idiot.’”

Glaudini claimed that Depp continued the alleged verbal aggression: “Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can fucking shut the fuck up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you fucking stay.”

She described her experience of the alleged incident, saying: “The only thing I have going through my head is, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry.’” she said. She added that her father gave her the following advice: “You have two choices right now: you can either say fuck this, fuck you, or you never let him see you sweat.”

According to The Independent, Depp has now responded to the allegations. His representative stated: “Johnny always prioritises good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time.”

Depp’s representatives also provided the following quote from Sam Sarkar, a sound technician on the film. He told Variety: “I worked on that movie in the sound department. As a sound person, you’re constantly listening to what is going on on set, listening for noises, listening for chatter. In fact, specifically, I would listen to Johnny’s audio to check for interference, both during rehearsals and during the take. I never heard anything like that – and that would have been a remarkable event.”