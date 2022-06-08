Johnny Depp thanks fans as he joins TikTok: “We will all move forward together”

Johnny Depp has thanked fans for their support in a message on social media after winning a defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

After joining TikTok on Tuesday (June 7) Depp shared a video montage of his recent UK tour with Jeff Beck with a caption thanking his “most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters”.

In the post, also shared on Instagram, Depp wrote: “We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together.

“You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”

In a statement to People, a spokesperson for Heard responded to his message, saying: “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward. The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is… be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

Depp won his defamation trial earlier this month, where a jury found that Heard had defamed her ex-husband when she wrote a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic violence.

Heard didn’t mention Depp by name in the piece, though his lawyers argued it falsely implied she was sexually and physically abused by him in their marriage.

Following the ruling Depp was awarded $10million (£8million) in compensatory damages and $5million in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim against Depp. Heard plans to appeal the verdict.

In a statement released after the verdict, Heard said: “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.”

“I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world,” Depp said in his statement following the trial. “I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up.”