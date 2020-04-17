Johnny Depp thanks fans for “unwavering support” as he joins Instagram

Johnny Depp joined Instagram today and used one of his first posts to thank his fans for their “unwavering support.” You can see the posts below.

The Minamata actor, who amassed over 2 million followers within hours of joining, shared a video on the social media site which appeared to have been filmed in a candle-lit cave.

In the video, Depp thanked his fans for their support and said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic led him to join social media.

Depp said: “Thank you all for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years.”

He continued: “I don’t think I’ve really ever felt any particular reason to [join Instagram] until now…now is the time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and damage to people’s lives.”

Amid the ongoing virus crisis, Depp also urged people to “care for one another” and keep busy.

He added: “We cannot and must not succumb to shutting down and giving in to what feels like hellish quarantine monotony.

“Create something today that will benefit yourselves and others tomorrow. Do anything you think could be of use to brighten someone’s day. Draw, read, paint, think, learn, make a film on your phone, play an instrument if you play; if you don’t, learn.”

Earlier on in the day, Depp also revealed that he’d teamed up with Jeff Beck for an apt cover of John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’ in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Depp and Beck have been collaborating behind-the-scenes for several years, but this reimagining of the Lennon classic marks their first official release together on all streaming and digital download services.

Discussing the cover, Depp said:“The song’s about isolation, fear, and the existential risk to our world, so we wanted to give the song to you.

“We truly both hope in our own little way, it helps you get through these unusual times that we’re experiencing, even if it just helps to pass the time as we endure isolation together.”

Beck added: “Johnny and I have been working on music together for a while now and we recorded this track during our time in the studio last year.

“We weren’t expecting to release it so soon but given all the hard days and true ‘isolation’ that people are going through in these challenging times, we decided now might be the right time to let you all hear it.”

Depp is also known for his work as a guitarist, having joined forces with Alice Cooper and Rick Perry for their Hollywood Vampires project – which is set to hit the UK later this year.