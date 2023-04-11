Johnny Depp wants to buy a country pub

Johnny Depp has settled into a new life in the UK countryside — and is now rumoured to be looking to buy a country pub.

Currently, the Pirates of the Caribbean star is said to be living in a 19th-century mansion in Somerset, located within an 850-acre estate (via The Mirror). Now, it has been reported that he is also looking to purchase a historical pub in the area.

The venue in question is a pub for sale called The Chequers Inn, which would set Depp back by £965,500 if he were to purchase it.

As reported by The Sun, the actor is thought to have been tipped off about the sale by his friend and illustrator Ralph Steadman, who is also a regular at The Chequers Inn. “Depp adores the pub and has done for years,” he said.

“Johnny loves the history and has spoken before about wanting to buy a pub. It’s right in the heart of the English countryside [and] it’s right up his street.”

Originally, the pub was thought to be the same Chequers Inn that is owned by Paul Hollywood’s fiancée Melissa Spalding. However, The Great British Bake Off judge later denied these rumours on social media.

Taking to Instagram he wrote: “[The] Chequers Inn you’ve mentioned above is NOT the one in Smarden but another Chequers elsewhere, weirdly there’s more than one pub with the same name who knew !!!!”

Depp spoke about his love of his new home in Britain earlier this month – where he explained how he appreciates the quieter atmosphere in the UK as it suits his “shy” personality.

“I like going to places, seeing things and meeting people but I’m not the great extrovert that people think,” he told Somerset Life.

“In truth, I’m quite a shy person. That’s one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me — and that’s nice… I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don’t mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded.”

In other news, it was reported last month that Depp may be making a return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise.

Speaking on the red carpet for the 2023 Oscars, film producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that he’d “love” for Depp to return for the upcoming sixth instalment. “We’re all working on it [the next Pirates film]. We’ll see how it comes out. We’re very excited, I think we’re gonna have a great screenplay,” he said.

“We’ll see [if Depp joins the cast],” he added. “I would love it. I would love to have him in the movie – that’s all that I can tell you.”