Meet David before Bowie.

The first photo of Johnny Flynn in Stardust has been revealed, and he’s channelling the spirit of David Bowie’s formative years.

The biopic was announced earlier this year . It sees Flynn star as the icon as he heads to America in 1971 – a trip that reportedly inspired the creation of Ziggy Stardust.

In the first photo from production, Flynn is seen evoking a young Bowie as he sits in a diner while smoking a cigarette. As well as sporting shoulder-length blonde locks, Flynn wears a purple turtleneck jumper and black fedora.

While the film is due for release next year, Bowie’s family have distanced themself entirely from the production.