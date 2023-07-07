‘Jackass’ star Johnny Knoxville admits he looks like Jamie Lee Curtis: “My sister!”

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has revealed that he’s sometimes mistaken for Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis, due to his grey hair.

While promoting his upcoming ABC series, The Prank Panel, on Live With Kelly and Mark, the stuntman-turned-actor spoke to hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos about his new look.

“Just between us, I’ve been colouring my hair since I was in my 20s,” said the 52-year-old. “So, during the pandemic, you can’t see anyone.”

When Consuelos asked if people now call him a silver fox, Knoxville replied: “I get a lot of Jamie Lee Curtis, which I love. My sister, Jamie Lee Curtis! Hi, Jamie!”

Laughing, Ripa noted that Knoxville also wears similar thick-framed glasses to Curtis, saying: “It’s so funny! I can see it!”

Social media users have long compared Knoxville to Curtis, with several memes joking about the similarities between the two.

Last year, Knoxville’s Jackass Forever co-star Rachel Wolfson even joked that she felt her on-screen partner was slowly transforming into Curtis while they filmed the 2022 stunt comedy.

“The first day we get to set, Knoxville looked like the Knoxville I grew up watching on television. He had dark hair. He looked pretty much the same to me,” Wolfson told Jay Leno as he filled in on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022.

“As we started filming more, one day he shows up to set looking like Silver Foxville here, and I was like, ‘What is this?’ I don’t recognize this person. I think me and the internet both agree that he has a strong resemblance to Jamie Lee Curtis.”

Last year, Knoxville revealed that he’s planning on retiring from “big stunts” after suffering a brain haemorrhage while filming the latest Jackass film. He sustained multiple severe injuries after being kicked in the air by a bull.