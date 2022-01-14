Johnny Knoxville on the time he broke his penis: “So much has been said about so little”

Johnny Knoxville has recalled his most painful injuries from Jackass, citing the time when he broke his penis.

The actor and stunt performer tried to perform a backflip on a motorcycle in 2007, when the bike flew into the air and landed on his crotch. The subsequent injury to his penis meant he had to use a catheter for three-and-a-half years.

Speaking to Variety about his most painful injuries, Knoxville said: “I broke my gym dog a number of years ago. That’s been well documented. So much has been said about so little.”

The injury was a close call too, adding: “The doctor said a couple of centimeters down and it would’ve been out of commission. But I’ve had two children since then, so it’s in great working order. That’s too much information.”

Knoxville has performed more stunts for upcoming film Jackass Forever, the fourth mainline film in the franchise following 2010’s Jackass 3D.

The film also features series regulars Steve-O, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey and Preston Lacy, along with newcomers Jasper Dolphin, Zach Holmes, Rachel Wolfson, Eric Manaka and Sean ‘Poopies’ McInerney.

Bam Margera, who was fired during filming after an alleged positive drug test and has since filed a lawsuit against the film’s producers, also features in one stunt in Jackass Forever.

Speaking about Margera’s involvement to Variety, Knoxville said: “We wanted him all throughout the movie, but unfortunately that’s not the way it worked out. It’s really heartbreaking. I love Bam. We all love Bam. He’s our brother, you know?

“You just hope that he takes it upon himself to get the help that he needs, because we all care about him a lot.”

Asked if he was surprised by the lawsuit, Knoxville replied: “Yes and no. Because he’s in such a way that anything’s possible. So, something will break your heart – but it might not shock you.”

Margera’s lawsuit claims he was wrongfully fired from Jackass Forever, alleging that he endured “psychological torture in the form of a sham Wellness Agreement.”

Attorneys for Paramount, Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine have refuted these claims, branding the lawsuit as “baseless”.

“His claims seeking to enjoin Jackass Forever improperly target Defendants’ protected speech and are precluded as a matter of law. This Court should strike them,” the attorneys said in a statement.

Jackass Forever will be released in cinemas on February 4.