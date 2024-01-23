Johnny Lee Miller says he didn’t fully capitalise on ‘Trainspotting’ success

Johnny Lee Miller reckons he didn’t fully capitalise on the success of Trainspotting.

The actor played Simon “Sick Boy” Williamson in the cult 1996 film, based on the book by Irvine Welsh, and reminisced upon the experience of being in the film in a new interview with The Guardian.

When asked if he stands by his previous comments about not fully capitalising on the film’s success, Miller said: “Yeah, but it’s not something that bothers me. It’s just life. Everything worked out great, really. I was secretly ambitious, but I didn’t really know how to execute that or take advantage of certain opportunities. But it’s all good, because I’m here in a freezing-cold church rehearsing a play!”

Miller was also asked if Trainspotting was as treasured for him as it is for many viewers. “Of course. I owe so much to that experience,” he said. “Especially the older you get, the more you look back and think: ‘Wow, how lucky to have been involved in something like that.’ Whatever else happens, you can always be proud of that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he discusses his memories of the ’90s. “I can’t remember! Look, just absolute joy is what pops into my head. You’re in a successful movie, so you get to hang out with Oasis and stuff like that, and I just loved all that shit,” he said. “We were young and having fun, so no harm done really. It’s the time when you’ve just left home and you’re figuring out how to negotiate your career path, people and relationships. But I’m glad it’s all over though!”

In October, a parody video criticising Rishi Sunak using the film’s iconic ‘Choose life’ monologue went viral and was praised by Welsh.