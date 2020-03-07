Jojo Rabbit star Luke Brandon Field has stated his desire to play his idol Joe Strummer in a movie.

Field calls The Clash his favourite band, and says it’d be his dream role to play him.

Talking to OK Magazine, Field stated his desire to appear in a music biopic. “My favourite band are The Clash and I’d love to play Joe Strummer,” he said.

Advertisement

“But I’d also love to do a biopic of Wham!, George [Michael] or Andrew [Ridgeley], I’d play either.”

Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody director Dexter Fletcher recently stated that his next music biopic is likely to focus on Strummer and The Clash.

Speaking to NME on the BAFTAs red carpet, Fletcher said the punk group could be the next band in his sights. “They did their own film many years ago but that could be interesting,” he said, but he added that he wouldn’t be “rushing to do any more musical biopics any time soon”.

“Maybe in 10 years time,” he added. The Clash will still be around. It’ll be great.”

Advertisement

Luke Brandon Field played Christoph in Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit. In a four-star review of the film, NME wrote: “Whilst a broadly affable, twinkly-eyed atmosphere coats proceedings, the narrative’s central arc charts a course that is disappointingly predictable. It is out of necessity that Waititi relies on chutzpah and charm to get us through.

“Thankfully, the witty script has more than enough of both to ensure that any time momentum starts to waver, a zippy one-liner pours life back into the picture.

“Fans of Waititi’s whimsy will find much to admire in Jojo Rabbit – yet another mirth-inducing concoction that keeps the filmmaker’s career on an upward trajectory. How long can he keep it going?”