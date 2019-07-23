Watch the hilarious new trailer for Taika Waititi’s ‘Jojo Rabbit’ — starring Waititi as Hitler

The 'What We Do in the Shadows' co-creator's new film is described as "an anti-hate satire"

A new trailer for Taika Waititi’s next film Jojo Rabbit has been released, starring Waititi himself as an imaginary Adolf Hitler – watch the clip below.

Waititi, who is best known for his work on What We Do in the Shadows, Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Thor: Ragnarok, has described his movie as an “anti-hate satire”.

“Writer/director Taika Waititi brings his signature style of humour and pathos to his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as JoJo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic,” a premise for the film reads. “Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.”

Waititi premiered the teaser trailer for Jojo Rabbit earlier today (July 23) on his Twitter account – you can see it below.

As well as Waititi, Johansson and McKenzie, Jojo Rabbit will also star the likes of Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson and Stephen Merchant.

Jojo Rabbit will be released on October 18.

Last week, it was confirmed that Waititi will direct the next Thor film Love and Thunder, which is set for release in 2021.