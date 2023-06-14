‘Joker 2’ musical elements will “surprise” people, says Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz has said the musical elements in the Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux will “surprise” people.

Beetz reprises her role of Sophie Dumond from the first film, alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

Speaking about the musical elements of the film to Variety, she said: “I think people will be surprised. I don’t think it’s going to be what they expect, around it being musical. We all sort of express musically and dancing in our lives day-to-day. I think it’s going to work really well.”

Beetz also spoke about working alongside Lady Gaga who, along with Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey, recently joined the cast for the sequel as Harley Quinn.

“She’s super warm and kind,” she said of her new co-star. “I felt very welcome with her on set. She was doing her own character work and stuff, but she’s a very grounded person.”

The Todd Phillips directed sequel, which will be released on October 4 next year, is rumoured to take place in Arkham Asylum.

Earlier this year, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed that Joker: Folie à Deux would be a DC Elseworlds project which takes place outside the main DC Universe.

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and its upcoming sequel also fall under the DC Elseworlds banner. A new Superman film written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, starring a Black Man of Steel, is the third Elseworlds project currently in development.

Meanwhile, Gaga recently confirmed that filming on the Joker sequel been completed on the film and she shared a photo of herself as Harley Quinn on the set.

Joker: Folie à Deux marks Gaga’s fifth major film role, following Machete Kills, Sin City: A Dame To Kill For, A Star Is Born and House Of Gucci.