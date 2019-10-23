‘Joker’ to become the highest grossing R-rated movie ever made

It's already notched up the biggest October box office opening of all time

Joker is on course to become the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time.

The film has already secured the biggest October box office opening in history.

The film, directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix, is now on course for yet another accolade, expected to easily become the most lucrative R-rated movie ever.

As The Hollywood Reporter reveals, the film has currently made $737.5 million globally, and only Deadpool sits ahead of it on $783 million in the all-time list of R-rated movies.

As things stand, Joker is set to surpass $900 million.

The film is already making significant cultural waves around the world since its early October release.

Demonstrators in Lebanon have turned Phoenix’s character into a symbol of protest, painting their faces in the instantly recognisable style of the villain, while the now-iconic staircase that The Joker dances down in the new film is becoming somewhat of a tourist attraction in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Joker director Todd Phillips recently said that he will never release deleted scenes or an extended cut of the film, but is open to the idea of a potential sequel, an idea that Phoenix has also backed up.

In a five-star review of Joker, NME‘s Greg Wetherall called the film a “melancholic psychodrama punctuated by splashes of shocking violence.”

“Yup, instant classic. Bold words. Bold proclamation. It is said without fear of plausible recrimination. Todd Phillips’ isn’t clowning around. This is edge-of-your-seat stuff. This is outstanding.”