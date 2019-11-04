‘Joker’ behind-the-scenes photo shows hidden Catwoman reference

Director Todd Phillips releases a new series of unseen photos

Joker director Todd Phillips has shared a new series of behind-the-scenes photos, one of which shows a hidden Catwoman reference.

Taking to Instagram, the director’s images show a number of photos from the set. In amongst them is a picture of the Joker’s notebook.

On the page shown, we see the image of a woman riding a cat while another has had her head edited off and replaced with a cat’s, which many have taken as a reference to iconic DC character Catwoman.

The character will next be seen opposite Robert Pattinson in The Batman, portrayed by Zoe Kravitz, who previously voiced the role in The Lego Batman Movie.

Following the success of Joker, star Joaquin Phoenix has revealed whether he would be involved in a sequel. He said: “I wouldn’t just do a sequel just because the first movie is successful, that’s ridiculous.”

However, he added: “Long before the release or before we had any idea if it would be successful, we talked about sequels.”

Phillips previously said a sequel could be a possibility thanks to Phoenix’s performance. “One thing I will tell you: I would do anything with [Phoenix], any day of the week. There’s nobody like him.

“If he was willing to do [a sequel], and if people show up to this movie, and Warners came to us and said, ‘You know what? If you guys could think of something…’ Well, I have a feeling that he and I could think of something pretty cool,” he said.