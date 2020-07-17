‘Joker’ confirmed as the most complained about movie of 2019

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has confirmed that Todd Phillips’ Joker was the most complained about movie of 2019.

Released last year to critical acclaim, the DC movie tells the origin story of Batman’s infamous arch-villain. Joaquin Phoenix stars as Arthur Fleck, a mentally troubled man who later transforms into the Clown Prince of Crime.

In its annual report, The BBFC has revealed that Joker received 20 complaints relating to the film’s age 15 classification, the most of any movie in 2019.

Advertisement

The complaints argued that the board of classification should have classified the movie as an 18, due its “violence and tone,” while a small number of people felt it should have been banned altogether.

While Joker features scenes of strong violence, the BBFC stated that the movie doesn’t “dwell on the infliction of pain or injury in a manner that requires an 18.”

The BBFC received 149 complaints in total last year, which is less than half the amount that were made in 2018.

Earlier this week, Joker director Todd Phillips shared a new photo from the set of last year’s film.

Meanwhile, Joker‘s cinematographer has admitted that he was concerned that Joaquin Phoenix would “go too far” into the role during filming.

Advertisement

The role has become notorious in the past, with Heath Ledger infamously immersing himself in the character for 2008’s The Dark Knight.

Speaking to NME at this year’s BAFTAs, Lawrence Sher revealed he did have some worries about Phoenix’s commitment to the role, especially given Ledger’s experience.