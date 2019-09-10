‘Joker’ director responds to reports that iconic villain could face off against Robert Pattinson’s Batman

It's not quite as it seems...

Joker director Todd Phillips has dismissed claims that Joaquin Phoenix could reprise the iconic villain to do battle against Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

Pattinson, who was recently announced as the next Caped Crusader, sparked speculation when he made a “mundane” comment about Phoenix to Variety, before requesting for it not to be used.

Further speculation claimed that Joker would be responsible for sparking a new world within the DC universe which could include Batman and indeed Joaquin Phoenix’s villain.

But as he appeared at the Toronto Film Festival, Phillips dismissed the idea and confirmed that the two iterations of the iconic characters won’t appear in a future film together.

“No, definitely not,” Phillips told Variety.

He went on to confirm that other versions of the Joker will arrive in future, so it’s entirely possible that Pattinson could still do battle against the Clown Prince of Crime.

“Oddly, in the States, comic books are our Shakespeare it seems, and you can do many, many versions of Hamlet,” Phillips added. “There will be many more Jokers, I’m sure, in the future.”