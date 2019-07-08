"We just wrote our own version..."

The director of the Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix has said it doesn’t follow “anything” from the comic books.

In a move that Todd Phillips has said will likely upset fans, the writing team behind the film decided to abandon the story from the original DC Comics book series (1975-76) and instead create “the story of becoming Joker”.

“We didn’t follow anything from the comic-books, which people are gonna be mad about,” the writer-director told Empire in the magazine’s new issue, which hits shelves this Thursday (July 11). “We just wrote our own version of where a guy like Joker might come from. That’s what was interesting to me. We’re not even doing Joker, but the story of becoming Joker. It’s about this man.”

The man in question is Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix ), a failed stand-up comedian who becomes a psychopathic criminal mastermind after going insane. He becomes the titular criminal who commits atrocities in Gotham City.

In other news, Phillips recently revealed that Joker will be the first R-rated live-action Batman movie.

Todd Phillips said so on Instagram after he shared a haunting new photo of Phoenix in the role.

“It will be rated R,” Phillips wrote, replying to a fan in the comments. “I’ve been asked this a lot. Just assumed people knew. Sorry.”

R, which stands for ‘Restricted’, is The Motion Picture Association of America’s second highest rating for movies. It means viewers who are aged under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian to watch the movie in question.

The only other film in the DC franchise to receive such a rating was 2016’s animated movie, Batman: The Killing Joke.