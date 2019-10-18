‘Joker’ director Todd Phillips says he will never release deleted scenes from the film, or an extended cut

"They're deleted for a reason"

Todd Phillips, director of the new Joker movie has revealed that he won’t be sharing any deleted scenes or an extended cut of the film.

The original cut of Joker was 30 minutes longer than the theatrical cut and recently, both Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix revealed what their favourite deleted scenes from the film were. Now, it seems neither will see the light of day.

Speaking to Collider, Phillips said: “I hate fucking extended cuts. I hate deleted scenes…They’re deleted for a reason.”

He added: “The movie that exists is exactly the movie I want it to be and I will never show a deleted scene.”

Phillips did however, give fans hope that a supercut might appear of alternate film takes. He said: “While I don’t like deleted scenes, we did cut this fun thing together…of [Joker] walking out on Murray Franklin, because every time the guy would go, Murray would stand and go, ‘Please welcome Joker,’ and the curtains would open and he comes out and does something different every time.

“You know the thing in the movie, he spins, he kisses the woman. But we cut this thing together of ‘Please welcome Joker,’ and I don’t know, we did it 13 times maybe, and they’re all different and they’re so funny and there’s so many good ones. I was like, ‘Oh, I wonder why I didn’t use that one?’”