‘Joker’ director Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix open to doing a sequel

Joker director Todd Phillips has revealed that he and Joaquin Phoenix are open to making a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster.

The DC origin story, released in October, recently became the most profitable comic book movie ever as well as highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time.

In November, it was reported that a sequel to this year’s record-breaking DC film was confirmed, before the reports were subsequently denied by Warner Bros.

Now, after wavering back and forth over whether or not he wants to make a new movie, Phillips has revealed that he and Phoenix (who plays the Clown Prince in the movie) are open to the possibility of a sequel, putting the onus on the executives at Warner Bros.

Speaking at Deadline’s recent The Contenders New York award-season event, Phillips expressed a willingness to move forward with a follow-up movie.

“When a movie does $1 billion and cost $60 million to make, of course it comes up,” he said. “But Joaquin and I haven’t really decided on it. We’re open. I mean, I’d love to work with him on anything, quite frankly. So who knows?

“But it would have to have a real thematic resonance the way this one did, ultimately being about childhood trauma and the lack of love, and the loss of empathy. All those things are really what made this movie work for us, so we’d have to have something that had an equal thematic resonance.”

Back in November, Phoenix insisted that he’d only take part in a sequel if he deemed it to be a worthy successor.

Speaking to The Envelope (via LA Times), Phoenix admitted: “I wouldn’t just do a sequel just because the first movie is successful, that’s ridiculous.”

However, he’s definitely discussed the prospect of a follow-up with director Todd Phillips.

“Long before the release or before we had any idea if it would be successful, we talked about sequels,” he said.

Earlier this week, Kevin Smith also revealed details of a dark alternative ending for Joker.