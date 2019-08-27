‘Joker’ director Todd Phillips shares new teaser clips from movie

Fans have spotted a hidden message...

Joker director Todd Phillips has shared a series of teaser clips from his upcoming new movie. Check out the posts below.

The Joaquin Phoenix-starring film is due to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, which kicks off tomorrow (August 28). Ahead of the event, Phillips took to Instagram to offer fans a further glimpse into the Joker world.

In the first clip, we see Phoenix’s character dancing on a set of steps while donning an orange and red suit. Another sees him shutting himself inside a refrigerator, while the latest snippet shows the Joker walking outside in the pouring rain.

As eagle-eyed fans in the comments section point out, the individual clips feature a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it flash of scrawled text across the screen. One notes that when put together, the message reads: “TRAILER 8.28”.

The first trailer for Joker was unveiled back in April, though it now appears there will be a second coming tomorrow ahead of the film’s cinematic release date of October 4.

Last week, director Phillips said that a sequel to the new movie could be on the cards. “One thing I will tell you: I would do anything with [Phoenix], any day of the week,” he said.

Speaking recently, the film’s star Phoenix revealed that he was inspired by people affected by pathological laughter for his portrayal in the movie.