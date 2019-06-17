‘Joker’ will be the first-ever R-rated live action ‘Batman’ movie

The only other 'Batman' film to receive such a rating was an animated movie, which was released in 2016

Joker is planned to be the first R-rated live-action Batman movie, the film’s director has announced.

Todd Phillips revealed the news this weekend on Instagram while sharing a haunting new photo of Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role.

“It will be rated R,” Phillips wrote, replying to a fan in the comments. “I’ve been asked this a lot. Just assumed people knew. Sorry.”

R, which stands for ‘Restricted’, is The Motion Picture Association of America’s second highest rating for movies. It means viewers who are aged under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian to watch the movie in question.

The only other film in the DC Extended Universe franchise to receive such a rating was 2016’s animated movie, Batman: The Killing Joke.

The Joker origin movie – not to be confused with the Jared Leto film of the same name, which looks to have been put on hold – is the first in a series of DC-based movies that are independent of the shared DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

It tells the story of the Joker (Phoenix) as a failed stand-up comedian who becomes a psychopathic criminal mastermind after going insane.

Joker is released in the UK on October 4, 2019.