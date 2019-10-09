Listen to the official ‘Joker’ soundtrack

DC's latest origin story made history at the box office at the weekend

The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to the new Joker movie has been made available to stream online – listen to to it below.

The collection features the original score composed by Hildur Guðnadóttir for the DC Comics origins story. The composer also recently scored the Emmy-winning Chernobyl miniseries.

The soundtrack is also available to buy as either a colour or a vinyl picture disc, and you can hear it below via Spotify.

Joker (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Directed by Todd Philips, the movie tells the story of the Clown Prince of Crime’s rise to notoriety told through the guise of failed stand-up comedian Arthur Fleck (played by Joaquin Phoenix).

Earlier this week, Joker made history after making an estimated $93.5 million (£76.5 million) in its first weekend – the biggest October domestic release of all time.

The success heightens the possibility of a sequel after director Phillips hinted that a Joker follow-up could be on the cards.

“One thing I will tell you: I would do anything with [Phoenix], any day of the week,” he explained to Total Film. “There’s nobody like him.”