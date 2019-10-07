‘Joker’ secures biggest October box office opening of all time

Arthur Fleck is ruling the box office...

Joker has made its way into history after making an estimated $93.5 million in its first weekend – the biggest October domestic release of all time.

The DC Comics origins story also scored a victory over Marvel in doing so, toppling the $80.25 million record set by Venom last year.

It is also the fourth-largest box office opening for an R-rated movie, falling marginally short of the $100 million scored by the likes of Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and It in their opening weekends.

Directed by Todd Philips, the movie tells the story of the Clown Prince of Crime’s rise to notoriety – told through the guise of failed stand-up comedian Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix).

It focuses on Fleck’s descent into madness, after years of being beaten down and battered by society.