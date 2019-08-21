A ‘Joker’ sequel could be on the cards

The first instalment is yet to hit cinemas

A sequel to the Joker movie could be on the cards, according to director Todd Phillips.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role, Joker will debut at the Venice Film Festival later this month. Ahead of its release, the DC Extended Universe title is being tipped for big awards next season – with its lead actor favourite to the Best Actor Oscar in 2020.

Now, the film’s director Phillips has already set his sights on a second instalment – owing to the quality of Phoenix’s performance as the comic book villain.

“One thing I will tell you: I would do anything with [Phoenix], any day of the week,” he explained to Total Film. “There’s nobody like him.

“If he was willing to do [a sequel], and if people show up to this movie, and Warners came to us and said, ‘You know what? If you guys could think of something…’ Well, I have a feeling that he and I could think of something pretty cool.”

In a previous interview, Phillips claimed that Joker didn’t take any inspiration from comic books. The filmmaker suggested that fans of the genre will be “mad” about this, which could determine the film’s overall success and ultimately the likelihood of a second outing.

Speaking recently, star Phoenix revealed that he was influenced people affected by pathological laughter for his portrayal in the movie.

Joker will hit UK cinemas on October 4 and sees Phoenix play Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian who becomes a psychopathic criminal mastermind after going insane. Transforming into the iconic criminal, he goes on to commit atrocities across Gotham City.