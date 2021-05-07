‘Joker’ sequel reportedly still in development

A sequel to the Joaquin Phoenix-fronted Joker film is reportedly still in development, despite no official announcements from Warner Bros.

A recent report from The Hollywood Reporter which claims to have insider information on Warner Bros’ schedule, said that Joker, which won Phoenix a Best Actor Oscar, has a “planned sequel”. The article, which largely focused on Warner Bros.’ upcoming Superman film, confirmed that Joker 2 “will take place in the same universe”.

Rumours of a sequel to the film, which took $1.07billion worldwide, have been circulating since 2019. A report from THR at the time said that “Warners had sequel options in place” for the film, although director Todd Phillips spoke out about this. “There’s no contract,” he told IndieWire, but didn’t rule out the possibility of a second film completely. “Joaquin and I have publicly said we’ve been talking about a sequel since week two of shooting because it’s a fun thing to talk about,” he said.

Advertisement

Joker 2 would be part of an expansive upcoming slate of DC projects from Warner Bros. Alongside a new Superman film and Wonder Woman 3, Promising Young Woman filmmaker Emerald Fennell will be making a Zatanna solo movie. The next DC Comics to reach the big screen will be James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, starring Margot Robbie, John Cena and Idris Elba.

Phoenix will appear in Ridley Scott’s Napoleon Bonaparte biopic opposite Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, and Midsommar director Ari Aster’s upcoming film Disappointment Blvd. Phillips’ next project is a biopic of Hulk Hogan starring Chris Hemsworth as the wrestling personality.