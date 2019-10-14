‘Joker’ star Marc Maron hits back at director Todd Phillips’ comments about “woke culture”

He calls the comments "tired"

Joker actor Marc Maron has hit back at comments from the film’s director Todd Phillips about “woke comedy”.

Maron appears alongside star Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro in the film, which broke the all time October box office record upon its release.

Maron’s comments come after Phillips recently shared his thoughts on the current state of comedy, honing in on “woke culture”.

“Go try to be funny nowadays with this woke culture,” Phillips said. “There were articles written about why comedies don’t work anymore.

“I’ll tell you why, because all the f**king funny guys are like, ‘F**k this s**t, because I don’t want to offend you.’ It’s hard to argue with 30 million people on Twitter. You just can’t do it, right? So you just go, ‘I’m out.’”

Maron has now responded to Phillips’ comments on his own WTF podcast, calling the director’s outlook “tired”.

“There’s plenty of people being funny right now,” Maron affirmed. “Not only being funny but being really fucking funny.

“There are still lines to be rode,” he continued. “If you like to ride a line, you can still ride a line. If you want to take chances, you can still take chances. Really, the only thing that’s off the table, culturally, at this juncture – and not even entirely – is shamelessly punching down for the sheer joy of hurting people.

“For the sheer excitement and laughter that some people get from causing people pain, from making people uncomfortable, from making people feel excluded. Ya know, that excitement.”

The comments follow a recent NME interview with Maron, in which he said that “a conversation needs to happen around men’s struggle to be woke and empathetic.

“It’s about men, women, and how men deal with being ‘woke’,” Maron told NME. “The way I’m approaching it in the performance is just by trying to speak as a man who is trying to be woke, empathetic and have a dialogue without being condescending. It’s about taking responsibility for maybe not having the right lens about what women go through in the world.”

Phillips has recently opened up on Joker‘s ambiguous ending, while also leaving the door open for a potential sequel.